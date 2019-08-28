Finances need to be planned perfectly: CM KCR

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: In the wake of an economic slowdown across the country, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed all departments in the State government to maintain financial discipline in the coming days. Continuing with the pre-budget exercise at Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister told officials of all department that financial discipline and perfect planning were essential right from the preparation of the Budget to the end of the financial year. 

Rao also decided to convene a meeting with ministers and secretaries of all departments before the Budget is presented in the Assembly. He will explain to them the State’s financial situation. They will be given clear directions on the need to use funds judiciously,  Meanwhile, Rao also discussed about the dates for the Budget session of the Assembly.

He and the officials considered various dates, including  Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram. That the Assembly Speaker and Legislature Secretary have to participate in a conference in South Africa from September 24 is another factor. 

Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu suggested to the chief minsiter three dates — September 4, 9 and 14. The State government will finalise one of these dates for the Budget session, based on the availability of the required police personnel, holidays, government programmes and other matters, according to an official release from Chief Minister’s Office.

As Governor ESL Narasimhan had addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the beginning of this year, there will not be another one during this Budget session. Thus, the Budget may be presented in the Assembly right away.

