Home States Telangana

Locals want road widened, activists raise concerns

Meanwhile, officials from the department note that the land is in the name of the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare and will not be handed out and dismissed the fears of encroachment. 

Published: 28th August 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Child rights activists have filed a petition before the State Human Rights Commission stating that the local MLA Maganti Gopinath and residents in Madhura Nagar of Yousufguda are trying to encroach the Shishu Vihar by dismantling a wall between the colony road and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare’s shelter. It is, however, learnt that the land — of about 1,500 sqft — is being sought for widening of the road. The shelter home, which takes care of abandoned and orphaned children, abuts the boundary wall which is the bone of contention. 

The issue cropped up a few weeks ago when the residents of Madhura Nagar Welfare Association wrote to GHMC commissioner and contacted the local MLA about the need to widen the road in front of their colony. It is presently a nine feet wide road. Achyuta Rao, a member of Balala Hakkula Sangham, in his petition has alleged that Jubliee Hills MLA Gopinath has supported the residents and is eyeing to lay a road for commercial use which will hamper the safety of the children.

Meanwhile, officials from the department note that the land is in the name of the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare and will not be handed out and dismissed the fears of encroachment. 

“We had received such a request, but made it very clear that land belongs to the department and can’t be given for the said use,” noted a senior official from the department. The department previously had lost a lot of land as Metro station for Madhura Nagar had to be built there. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Human Rights Commission Hyderabad MLA Maganti Gopinath Department of Women Development and Child Welfare Jubliee Hills MLA Madhura Nagar Welfare Association GHMC commissioner
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp