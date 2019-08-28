Locals want road widened, activists raise concerns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Child rights activists have filed a petition before the State Human Rights Commission stating that the local MLA Maganti Gopinath and residents in Madhura Nagar of Yousufguda are trying to encroach the Shishu Vihar by dismantling a wall between the colony road and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare’s shelter. It is, however, learnt that the land — of about 1,500 sqft — is being sought for widening of the road. The shelter home, which takes care of abandoned and orphaned children, abuts the boundary wall which is the bone of contention.

The issue cropped up a few weeks ago when the residents of Madhura Nagar Welfare Association wrote to GHMC commissioner and contacted the local MLA about the need to widen the road in front of their colony. It is presently a nine feet wide road. Achyuta Rao, a member of Balala Hakkula Sangham, in his petition has alleged that Jubliee Hills MLA Gopinath has supported the residents and is eyeing to lay a road for commercial use which will hamper the safety of the children.

Meanwhile, officials from the department note that the land is in the name of the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare and will not be handed out and dismissed the fears of encroachment.

“We had received such a request, but made it very clear that land belongs to the department and can’t be given for the said use,” noted a senior official from the department. The department previously had lost a lot of land as Metro station for Madhura Nagar had to be built there.