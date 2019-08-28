RTI Act audit rates 76% transparency at Hyderabad's Maulana Azad National Urdu University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad has secured a total score of 76 per cent in Transparency Audit of the Right to Information Act carried out by the Central Information Commission (CIC). At 88 per cent National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is the only other institution from the State to have secured a rank better than MANNU. While NGRI has secured B grade, MANUU received C grade.

The transparency parentage of other institutions from the State is CCMB (72 %), Directorate of Oilseed Development (76%), Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) (67 %), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT) at 46 per cent.

Vice-chancellor of MANUU Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz said the performance of the varsity on transparency audit front is far better than other public authorities. He said the audit team examined the documents, records, manuals and information available on the University website as part of voluntary disclosure of information. Audit was conducted based on various parameters.