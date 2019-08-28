Telangana government hospitals directed to increase out-patient consultation timings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hospitals under Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) have been directed to increase out-patient consultation timings and start evening shifts to cater to the needs of the increased number of patients owing to the seasonal diseases.

An official circular that was released on Wednesday directed the superintendents of all the hospitals under the administrative control of TVVP, in view of the increased incidence of seasonal fevers in the State, to increase the number of OP registration counters and start an evening shift of out-patient department from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Apart from this, the hospitals have been instructed to increase the number of OP consultation rooms and also to deploy more doctors if required. Recently, the fever hospital had witnessed several fights as it scrambles to cater to the needs of the patients.