Telangana High Court urges police to consider application to hold condolence meeting

The judge disposed of the case directing the police authorities concerned to consider the petitioner’s application agrees to abide by the conditions.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the police authorities to consider the application of the petitioner, after he gives the undertaking to abide by certain conditions, for holding condolence meeting at Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday in memory of Punnam Lingaiah alias Linganna. Linganna was killed in an alleged fake encounter at Rallagadda village in Gundala mandal of the district on July 31.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by Gummadi Narsaiah, former CPI-ML (New Democracy) MLA, challenging the decision of the police in not granting permission to the proposed condolence meet at Yellandu.

Petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath stated that the police have intentionally refused to permit a condolence meeting following Linganna’s demise. The special counsel of Telangana, S Sharat Kumar, told the court that the police would grant permission on imposing certain conditions reveal names of the speakers and persons who assemble should to do so without arms or ammunition, no persons from any banned organisation would be present and no statue shall be unveiled at the meeting place. The judge disposed of the case directing the police authorities concerned to consider the petitioner’s application agrees to abide by the conditions.

