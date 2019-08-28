Home States Telangana

Telangana Urban Local Body polls: Three MPs say they were kept in the dark, file affidavits in High Court

On earlier occasion, the State government filed additional counter affidavit stating that it was completely geared up to conduct elections to 131 municipalities out of 141 existing municipalities in t

Published: 28th August 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Members of Parliament (MPs) have filed affidavits before the Telangana High Court complaining that the authorities concerned have not informed the local MPs or MLAs about the draft proposal to divide/re-divide the municipalities into wards for taking their views and suggestions. 

As per Rule 7 of the Telangana Municipalities (division of municipalities into wards) Rules, 2019, the municipal commissioner concerned should inform the said issue to the MPs and MLAs, seeking their views and suggestions within the stipulated period, they noted.

The three petitioners Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Bhongir and A Revanth Reddy from Malkajgiri and BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay — have filed the affidavits separately in the PIL filed earlier by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal district, seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal elections in the State and to re-conduct entire pre-poll exercise in the manner as prescribed under the Telangana Municipalities Act.

On earlier occasion, the State government filed additional counter affidavit stating that it was completely geared up to conduct elections to 131 municipalities out of 141 existing municipalities in the State. The PIL matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.All three MPs claimed that there were major lapses in the pre-poss process. Komatireddy, his views were taken for only eight out of 17 municipalities.Revanth, said he was not able to give any suggestions with respect to six out of a total of 13 municipalities,

Telangana High Court MPs from telangana Telangana Municipalities Komatireddy Venkat Reddy A Revanth Reddy BJP MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay
