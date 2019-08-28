Home States Telangana

Transco CMD slams critics, says all discoms are in losses

CMD D Prabhakar Rao says all discoms in country except Haryana are in losses, points out that loans are being spent to build capital

Published: 28th August 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

TS Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst allegations that the TS discoms are in losses, chairman and managing director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao said that all discoms in the country, except Haryana, were in losses. He, however, averred that the loans raised by TS Genco are spent on the capital investment.

He was clarifying after the allegations of BJP State president K Laxman that TS Discoms are running in losses. Prabhakar Rao told reporters here on Tuesday, that they augmented the distribution and transmission lines with an investment of Rs 23,000 crore.  This enables the power utility to provide quality power to consumers. Besides, loans were raised for power plants like KTPS and Pulichintala. The total debts were around Rs 35,000 crore. 

He also said that the Centre imposed clean energy cess on the use of coal for thermal plants. “We are paying Rs 400 cess per tonne. This comes around Rs 1,484 crore every year. In addition to this, coal prices too have increased causing an additional burden of Rs 1,440 crore. As Telangana is a new State,  we have increased the salaries of employees. 

The employees’ cost has increased by Rs 1,600 crore,” he said while explaining the reasons for losses. He also said that the tariff was not revised done in the State for the benefit of consumers. He, however, clarified that besides the subsidy amount, the State government gave an additional Rs 7,200 crore funds to the power utility to meet its financial needs. “It is not fair on the part of Laxman to tell that only Telangana discoms were in losses in the country,” Prabhakar Rao said.“All the staff in power sector are professionals. We will not succumb to any pressure,” the CMD said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D Prabhakar Rao Transco Genco BJP State president K Laxman telangana discoms
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp