TRS working president KTR tears into Congress for boat trip in Tummidi Hatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the Congress leaders’ boat trip in Adilabad the previous day as a political stunt, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said, “They (Congress leaders) travelled in a country boat and said the same old things they have been saying for the past five years.” He said the Congress leaders’ boat was “unable to find the shore”. “TRS soldiers need not care for the words of the Opposition. When an elephant walks, some animals (read dogs) will talk (read bark),” he said at a party meeting in Jubilee Hills Assembly segment.

The previous day, a Congress delegation visited Tummidi Hatti in an attempt to prove it would have been a better option over Medigadda for a barrage. “All projects are filled with water. There is no drought in the State. Congress leaders are unable to digest this. This is why they went on a boat trip. It was nothing but an attempt to validate their existence in the State,” said Rama Rao.

He also attacked BJP on various matters. “Some people (read BJP) are claiming to be an alternative to TRS. They should know that the TRS government is spending Rs 1,000 crore on paying social security pensions (Aasara) every month, adding up to Rs 12,000 crore a year. The Centre only gives us Rs 200 for the same,” he said.

Rama Rao claimed the Opposition couldn’t understand TRS well. “However, the poor, who are getting Aasara pensions and are beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi, understand TRS very well,” he said.

He said Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath had already visited every house in his segment to distribute biryani to Muslims along with a Ramzan gift. “He (Gopinath) will visit all houses with gifts during Bathukamma as well. With MLAs like him in our party, no party can touch TRS,” he said.

Don’t do drama, Vinod tells Cong

TRS leader B Vinod Kumar advised Congress leaders who had visited Tummidi Hatti, to not enact a drama. He said the government had sufficiently justified the redesign of Pranahitha-Chevella project. “CM KCR himself gave a presentation in the Assembly. Congress leaders boycotted it and now they are doing drama,” he said