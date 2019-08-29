Home States Telangana

40 girl students who took iron tablets fall ill in Telangana

To be on safe side, we are admitting 10-15 girls to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Around 40 girl students complained of nausea after consuming iron tablets given as part of central health scheme RBSK at a residential school in Adilabad district of Telangana on Thursday, officials said.

Some of them were being admitted to a hospital to be "on safe side", they said.

About 400 students, between the age of 10 and 15, of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls Residential School at Anukunta Village were given iron tablets under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram programme and around 40 of them complained of nausea, Adilabad District Medical and Health officer Dr Thodasam Chandu said.

To be on safe side, we are admitting 10-15 girls to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

All the students are safe, the official told PTI.

He said the tablets were supposed to be consumed after taking food.

However, some of the students appeared to have taken it in empty stomach.

The tablets are given to prevent iron deficiency which causes anaemia.

RBSK is an important initiative aimed at early identification and intervention for children from birth to 18 years to cover defects at birth, deficiencies, diseases, development delays including disability.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp