Civic polls: Telangana High Court grants state government time till September 9 to file rejoinders

They pointed out Rule 7 of the Telangana Municipalities Rules, 2019 in this regard.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted time to the State government till Sept 9 to submit its replies/rejoinder on the affidavits filed by some MPs complaining that they were not informed or consulted by the authorities concerned to take their views and suggestions prior to the division of wards in municipalities.

The bench was dealing with two PILs filed by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal district and S Malla Reddy from Medchal seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal elections and to re-conduct entire pre-poll exercise in the manner as prescribed under the Telangana Municipalities Act.

On Tuesday, Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay have filed affidavits separately in the present case complaining that the municipal authorities concerned have not informed the local MPs or MLAs about the draft proposal to divide/re-divide the municipalities into wards for taking their views and suggestions. They pointed out Rule 7 of the Telangana Municipalities Rules, 2019 in this regard.

