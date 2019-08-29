KTR names in-charges as TRS gears up for urban local body polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With TRS working president KT Rama Rao starting an exercise to prepare the party’s rank and file for the municipal elections, the ruling party is all geared up to face the forthcoming polls. During a meeting with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao chalked out an action plan for the polls. Rama Rao appointed party’s general secretaries as in-charges of Lok Sabha segments.

These in-charges would coordinate with the local leaders in the respective municipalities in their Lok Sabha segments. As lakhs of people took the TRS membership in the recent membership drive in urban areas, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would win the majority of municipalities and corporations in the State.

“The municipal polls too will be one-sided in favour of TRS,” Rama Rao averred. He told the party general secretaries that in each and every election, the TRS candidates registered thumping victories. “The in-charges appointed for Lok Sabha segments should work with local MPs, MLAs and other party leaders,” he said.

In each Lok Sabha, there would be around three to four municipalities. Rama Rao directed the party leaders to constitute the booth level committees in all the towns by end of the month. The election in-charges would convene segment-wise meetings from the first week of September, for preparing the party cadre for the municipal polls. Rama Rao also reviewed the progress of the construction of the party office buildings in the districts.

Rs 22 crore membership fee

Later speaking to reporters, TRS Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash and Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the party had received `22 crore as membership fee from over 60 lakh members. They said that the TRS working president constituted a committee with MP J Santosh Kumar, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and general secretary Sravan Kumar Reddy for the supervising the construction of the party office buildings in the districts. They also said that the party is ready to face elections in 141 municipalities.