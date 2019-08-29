Home States Telangana

KTR names in-charges as TRS gears up for urban local body polls

Party’s general secretaries made in-charges of Lok Sabha segments.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With TRS working president KT Rama Rao starting an exercise to prepare the party’s rank and file for the municipal elections, the ruling party is all geared up to face the forthcoming polls. During a meeting with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao chalked out an action plan for the polls.  Rama Rao appointed party’s general secretaries as in-charges of Lok Sabha segments.

These in-charges would coordinate with the local leaders in the respective municipalities in their Lok Sabha segments.  As lakhs of people took the TRS membership in the recent membership drive in urban areas, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would win the majority of municipalities and corporations in the State. 

“The municipal polls too will be one-sided in favour of TRS,” Rama Rao averred. He told the party general secretaries that in each and every election, the TRS candidates registered thumping victories. “The in-charges appointed for Lok Sabha segments should work with local MPs, MLAs and other party leaders,” he said. 

In each Lok Sabha, there would be around three to four municipalities.  Rama Rao directed the party leaders to constitute the booth level committees in all the towns by end of the month.   The election in-charges would convene segment-wise meetings from the first week of September, for preparing the party cadre for the municipal polls. Rama Rao also reviewed the progress of the construction of the party office buildings in the districts.

Rs 22 crore membership fee

Later speaking to reporters, TRS Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash and Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the party had received `22 crore as membership fee from over 60 lakh members. They said that the TRS working president constituted a committee with MP J Santosh Kumar, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and general secretary Sravan Kumar Reddy for the supervising the construction of the party office buildings in the districts. They also said that the party is ready to face elections in 141 municipalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS working president KT Rama Rao ktr Telangana Bhavan TRS Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp