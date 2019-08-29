Report on old Telangana Secretariat building submitted
Published: 29th August 2019 03:18 AM | Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:18 AM
HYDERABAD: A technical committee, comprising engineers-in-chief of various departments, submitted its report on the existing Secretariat blocks to the Cabinet sub-committee here on Wednesday. The government constituted the technical committee to study the existing Secretariat blocks and to give suggestions to the Cabinet sub-committee for the construction of a new Secretariat block. The team submitted the report to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.