Teacher’s song on school issues goes viral

Published: 29th August 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the attention spans only getting shorter, the headmistress of a government school in Mancherial decided to keep the list of problems faced by her school, short and musical. An audio recording of Ajmeera Sharada, headmistress of Mancherial Zilla Parishad Girls High School, is going viral online. In the recording, Sharada sings a song about the various problems faced by the ZPHS. 

From overflowing of sewage water onto the school playground, street vendors encroaching the compound walls for chicken shops, to vegetable waste being dumped in front of the school gate, problems faced by the Mancherial ZPHS are many. Unable to bear the foul smell, many students and teachers either fell sick or left the school. 

In this regard, headmistress Ajmeera Sharada submitted several complaints to the higher authorities but to no avail. This is when she decided to take another approach and penned a song on all the problems and shared it online. The now-viral audio is gathering the attention of the residents of Mancherial district. 

In the song, Sharada is also speaking about how the municipal authorities have failed to clear the waste dumped outside the school. In the afternoon, when locals come to the markets, students face a hard time going to their houses, she notes. Even the bathrooms and toilets are insufficient for the 900 girls studying in the school, and the headmistress draws attention to all these issues in a creative way.

She further mentions how the girls studying in the school are talented and achieved good results in essay competitions at New Delhi. But they have been falling sick due to the poor conditions of the school, while some are even leaving the school for the same reasons. Towards the end of her song, the headmaster clarifies that the song was not intended to hurt anybody’s sentiments, but only to draw attention to the school’s problems.

Mancherial not alone
The students of Belampelli town’s ZPHS are also facing the problem of overflowing drainage and are forced to bear the foul smell every day. In Indervelli, there is an array of street vendors running their shops outside the school

