Telangana advocates protest against ‘proposal’ to shift high court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though there is no official communication or orders either from the High Court or the State government for shifting the existing Telangana High Court to Budwel near Shamshabad airport, a section of the High Court advocates have already started agitating against the ‘proposal’ to shift the High Court.

After staging a protest outside the High Court gate, they submitted representations to the Bar Council chairman and the High Court Advocates’ Association president on the issue here on Wednesday.The protesting lawyers who have constituted a forum titled “Telangana High Court Parirakshana Samithi”, in their representation to Bar council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, urged for passing a resolution opposing the proposal of shifting of High Court from the existing premises to Budwel as it causes a lot of inconvenience to the advocates.

They also demanded the High Court administrative committee and the State government to drop the proposal of shifting since the existing High Court building has sufficient space to meet the needs.They, in their representation to association president T Surya Karan Reddy, urged for convening a general body meeting to take the views of the advocates on the issue and to bring it to the notice of the Chief Justice for redressing their grievance.

Advocates V Raghunath, S Janardhan Goud, KV Rama Rao, Suraj Yadav, Dharmender, A Ravinder and several others were present in the delegation. The association president assured them of convening a general body meeting shortly.