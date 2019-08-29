Telangana collectors go on study tour to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: “The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project will always remain an inspiration to everyone,” said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar on Wednesday. He was leading a study tour to Kaleshwaram for all 33 of Telangana’s district collectors. The tour was organised following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After attending a workshop on revenue reforms on Tuesday, the delegation of collectors had stayed in Warangal and left for Kaleshwaram in a special bus on Wednesday. On arrival, they first visited the Medigadda barrage, one of the major components of the project.

In a meeting that was presided over by Bhupalpally District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu, Project Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) S Venkateswarlu talked to the delegation about the components, construction and functioning of the Kaleshwaram project.

“This project was constructed in record time, and that too, with no compromise in terms of quality. This is likely to inspire the collectors when they are up against administrative challenges,” Somesh Kumar said.

The Special Chief Secretary also stated that not only did the chief minister frequent the project site to oversee the progress, but also used to monitor it through a live video feed from Hyderabad every day.