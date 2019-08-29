Telangana Congress MP alleges drama by BJP, TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the ongoing allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling TRS and BJP on the issue of corruption in the State as a well-planned drama being enacted by both the parties, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy dared both the parties to order a CBI or Central Vigilance Commission probe into the allegations to prove their sincerity.

“Both the parties are challenging each other to order CBI probe. If they are serious about their claims they should immediately seek a probe by central agencies,” he said. Revanth alleged that the ongoing war of words between TRS and BJP is just a drama to mislead people about the corruption that took place in the power sector in the State.