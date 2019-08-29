Toddler drowns after falling into uncovered sump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler drowned in an uncovered underground sump at his neighbour’s house, where he went to play, in Kukatpally here on Wednesday. The 18-month-old, M Dheeraj, was the only son to his parents, Durgesh and Saraswati, who live at Rajiv Nagar of Moosapet, the police said.

A couple of hours after Dheeraj went to play at his neighbour’s house as usual, his mother started searching for him. On visiting the neighbour’s house, she found the child in the underground sump. Dheeraj was rushed to a hospital, where he died.“A probe is on to check if he fell in accidentally, or if foul play was involved,” police officials said.