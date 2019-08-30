Home States Telangana

56-yr-old gets 10-yr jail for raping minor

 A child-friendly court at Bharosa centre here on Thursday sentenced a 56-year-old man, Dayanand, to undergo 10 years imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl with a fine of `2,000.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A child-friendly court at Bharosa centre here on Thursday sentenced a 56-year-old man, Dayanand, to undergo 10 years imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl with a fine of Rs 2,000. The incident occurred on the eve of Dasara in 2016 when the child, a Class 1 student then, had returned home from shopping. 

As per the complaint by the girl’s parents, the owner of their house, called their child to come upstairs. When the girl did not return even after a while, the mother went up looking for her and heard the child screaming, “grandpa it hurts”.  She immediately brought the child back to her house and on questioning, the girl disclosed that the man took her to the toilet, undressed her and forced himself upon her. 

When the mother questioned Dayanand, he threatened her to not complain to the police as he would, in turn, slap a false case against them under SC/ST Atrocities Act. However, the father of the child went ahead and lodged a complaint with Amberpet police. The accused was found guilty by the first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge and has been convicted under Section 376 (2) (i) and Section 342 and Section 5&6 of POCSO Act for rape and illegal confinement.

