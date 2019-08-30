Facebook friend kills Class 10 girl in Telangana for resisting rape

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old Class 10 girl was bludgeoned to death by one Y Naveen Reddy, who befriended her through Facebook. The incident happened at Shankarpally Tanda in Mahbubnagar district.

The body of Harshini has recovered about a kilometre away from her house on Thursday. According to police, the girl was murdered by Naveen after she resisted his sexual advances.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the Jadcherla police when she went missing on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that the girl had befriended Naveen Reddy (28), a native of Koheda village through Facebook.

Naveen runs a wheel alignment workshop in Hyderabad.

Police nabbed him at Hayathnagar late Wednesday night and took him to Jadcherla.

‘He smashed her head with a boulder’

On further questioning, he confessed to having committed the crime, police said. According to police, the girl and the accused used to chat online and also talk over the phone.

Both the accused and the deceased had fake names on Facebook. Harshini was Anvika Anvi and Naveen was Bunny Reddy.

Explaining the turn of events on a fateful day, police said that on the day she went missing, Naveen took her to a secluded place, a kilometre away from her house and tried to rape her.

When she resisted his advances, he pushed her against a rock and smashed her head with a boulder, police said.