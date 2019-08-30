Hyderabad bench of Central Administrative Tribunal directs  authorities to consider ‘second wife’ for family pension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the decision of authorities in not considering the ‘second wife’ to be authorised for receiving family pension, the Hyderabad bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the authorities — secretary to ministry of department of posts, chief post master general of Telangana circle and others concerned — to consider nomination of the ‘second wife’ of the applicant for family pension.

“In case, her name is not nominated for family pension, she will be on the streets after the demise of the applicant. Definitely, this is not the intention and motto of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972”, the bench observed.

The bench, comprising BV Sudhakar, member (administration), passed the order recently in the petition filed by J Ramachandraiah, a retired postman from the city, challenging the decision of the authorities in not authorising his second wife to be the nominee to receive family pension. The bench allowed the application by directing the authorities concerned to consider nominating the second wife for family pension within a period of three months.