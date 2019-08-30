Home States Telangana

Nalgonda woman and husband beat up harasser

A woman and her husband thrashed a man, who had been harassing her for the past one month at Arjalabhavi street of Nalgonda town on Thursday.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of a woman thrashing her harasser in Nalgonda town on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A woman and her husband thrashed a man, who had been harassing her for the past one month at Arjalabhavi street of Nalgonda town on Thursday. According to police, the woman and her husband have been living on Arjalabhavi street in the town.

On Thursday, when the husband was not home, accused, B Srisailam, 21, a resident of the same street, arrived in front of the victim’s house and began making lewd comments about the victim as she came out. 

Reportedly, the accused had recently demanded the woman’s phone number. She rejected him and ever since that, the accused has been stalking her. The woman alleged that he used to stand near the compound wall and make vulgar signs at her. It is learnt that the accused has been doing this for the past month. Sick of the man’s actions, she informed her husband and on Wednesday, the couple laid a trap, caught the man and tied him to a tree and thrashed him. After that, they handed him over to the police.

TAGS
Nalgonda town Arjalabhavi street sexual harassment
