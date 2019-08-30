Home States Telangana

‘Nominate only Telangana advocates for High Court judges posts’, Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association appeals to Chief Justice

At a recently held general body meeting, presided by association president T Surya Karan Reddy, it was unanimously resolved to request the authorities concerned not to consider the district judges who

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as the High Court Collegium is reportedly initiated an exercise to send the list of names to be recommended for the vacant posts of High Court judges for approval of the Supreme Court Collegium, the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association has made a representation to Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan with a plea to consider only the advocates who belongs to Telangana region for elevation as judges.

As for the ‘proposal’ to shift the existing Telangana High Court to Budwel near Shamshabad airport on city outskirts, the lawyers representing ‘Telangana High Court Parirakshana Samithi’ have again registered their protest outside the High Court here on Thursday, demanding the State government and High Court to drop the proposal.

