By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy penned an open letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding the State government to release funds to the Rythu Bandhu and loan waiver schemes.

On Tuesday, in his letter, Reddy said farmers in the State were facing a lot of hardships. “So far, not even 40 per cent of the farmers have received Rythu Bandhu money. Similarly, 50 lakh ryots are waiting for their loans to be waived off,” Reddy said.