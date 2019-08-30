Telangana gets Rs 3000 crore Campa fund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Endowments, Forest and Law Minister A Indra Karan Reddy said that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had released Rs 3,110 crore Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (Campa) funds to the State.

Reddy, who attended the State Forest Ministers Conference conducted by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi on Thursday, said this was for the first time that such a huge Campa fund was released to any State as Telangana utilised the previous the funds properly.