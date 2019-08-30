Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court seeks State Pollution Control Board report on Ganesh idols issue

Petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar submitted that usage of plastic to wrap the Ganesh idols has been causing irreversible environmental damage.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:03 AM

Ganesh Chaturthi

Workers makiing Ganesh idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturti at Chaderghat, Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to submit a report by Friday, informing the court about the number of cases booked and penalties imposed against the persons who violated the environmental laws and also about action taken against the manufacturers and traders for violating norms related to usage of plastic. 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by YV Murali Krishna, a resident of the city, complaining against indiscriminate usage of plastic for wrapping the Lord Ganesh idols being sold in the city and surrounding areas ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, to be celebrated on September 2.

Petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar submitted that usage of plastic to wrap the Ganesh idols has been causing irreversible environmental damage. The authorities concerned have failed to regulate the indiscriminate usage of plastic wrapping for idols. The bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.

Comments

