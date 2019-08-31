Home States Telangana

Agriculture, aquaculture sectors must be developed, says V-P Venkaiah Naidu 

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Taking Blue Revolution to India’s Hinterland’.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that there has emerged a need to develop the agriculture and aquaculture sectors in the country to generate employment for those who belong to the rural areas. Speaking after inaugurating the three-day-long fifth edition of the aquaculture event, ‘Aqua Aquaria India 2019’, organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the vice-president said that India has high potential to attain growth in the fisheries sector.

He also urged people to take up aquaculture and said that even though India was the second-largest fish producer in the world with a production of 13.70 MMT during 2018-19 and fourth-largest fish exporter in the global market, however, the sector makes only 1% contribution to our GDP, he observed and noted that there is a huge scope for improvement. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Taking Blue Revolution to India’s Hinterland’.

‘Hyderabad lacks fish-farming culture’
Alleging that Hyderabad lacks fish-farming culture, many fish farmers from the city claimed that the State capital does not even have the proper infrastructure to take up fish farming.  “Even though Hyderabad has so many lakes, fish farmers are not able to take up aquaculture as most of the lakes are polluted,” said K Padma from Hyderabad fisheries corporation

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu agriculture and aquaculture sectors Marine Products Export Development Authority MPEDA GDP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp