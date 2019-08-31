Home States Telangana

Duration reduced: CM KCR announces 30-day action plan for villages

During a review meeting, the chief minister reveals plan to enhance remuneration of 36,000 safai karmcharis working in the villages to `8,500 per month

Published: 31st August 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 07:02 AM

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to implement a 30-day action plan for villages, instead of the proposed 60-day action plan. The 30-day action plan will be implemented from September 6 with an aim to improve the living conditions in villages. The government will convene a meeting on September 3 in the city to guide the officials on the programme. The CM himself will guide the officials.

The chief minister held a meeting with Panchayt Raj officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday on the implementation of the action plan for the villages. In the seven-hour-long meeting, Rao took a decision to increase the wages of the around 36,000 safai karmcharis working in the villages toRs 8,500 per month. At present, these works are getting 1,000 toRs 5,000 per month depending on the financial resources of the respective panchayat. Rao also decided to fill up all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj department. Every month, the State government would releaseRs 339 crore to Gram Panchayats to take up works in the villages. 

Rao directed the district Collectors to appoint Mandal level officials as in-charges for the villages for the implementation of a 30-day action plan. The Chief Minister sought the views of the district Collectors on how to strengthen the Mandal and Zilla Parishads. Once, the Collectors submit their suggestions, the State government would prepare the guidelines.  The CM said that the government’s aim is to see green and hygienic villages. 

“The development in the villages should be taken up in a planned manner. We have to change the face of the villages with the cooperation of the people,” he said. The 30-day action plan is intended for the same, the CM said. Though the government planned to implement a 60-day action plan, it was reduced to 30-days as per the suggestions made by the senior officials. 

ACTION PLAN

Plans will be prepared to fulfil the needs of the villages; five-year plans will also be prepared; debris to be removed, low lying areas and unused open wells to be filled up, drains to be cleared, shandies and markets to be beautified, preparations will be made for Haritha Haram-The hanging power lines and curved electric poles to be replaced 

