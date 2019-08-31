File counter in PIL over road safety: Telangana High Court to state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed complaining government’s failure to enforce the mandatory provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 meant for achieving road safety and to implement guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for proper fitment of the speed limiting devices regulating speed of the transport vehicles.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order in the PIL filed by RIGHT society, represented by its president A Venkateswara Reddy of the city, with a plea to affix speed limit devices to all transport vehicles plying in Telangana state.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents -- principal secretary to transport and commissioner of transport -- for filing counter-affidavits in the case and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.