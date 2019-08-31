Home States Telangana

Harassed by stalker, teen girl ends life

According to police, the harasser, Chukka Giri, who is also a resident of the same colony and worked as a teacher, had been harassing Bhavani in the name of love.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: In a tragic incident, a class 10 student of Samsthan Narayanpur Mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district allegedly committed suicide on Friday over harassment of a youngster in the name of love. The deceased has been identified as P Bhavani, 14, a resident of Samsthan Narayanpur Mandal headquarters.

According to police, the harasser, Chukka Giri, who is also a resident of the same colony and worked as a teacher, had been harassing Bhavani in the name of love. Even though she rejected his proposal several times, the harasser continued to stalk her.

It is learnt that the teen girl decided to take the extreme step as she was unable to bear the harassment anymore.  A plaint by girl’s father claimed that Giri used to harass Bhavani with the help of his parents and sister. However, Giri and his family are absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsthan Narayanpur Mandal Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp