Harassed by stalker, teen girl ends life

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: In a tragic incident, a class 10 student of Samsthan Narayanpur Mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district allegedly committed suicide on Friday over harassment of a youngster in the name of love. The deceased has been identified as P Bhavani, 14, a resident of Samsthan Narayanpur Mandal headquarters.

According to police, the harasser, Chukka Giri, who is also a resident of the same colony and worked as a teacher, had been harassing Bhavani in the name of love. Even though she rejected his proposal several times, the harasser continued to stalk her.

It is learnt that the teen girl decided to take the extreme step as she was unable to bear the harassment anymore. A plaint by girl’s father claimed that Giri used to harass Bhavani with the help of his parents and sister. However, Giri and his family are absconding.