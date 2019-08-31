Home States Telangana

High court raps Telangana government over alarming rise in dengue cases

There was an urgent need to take preventive measures on a war footing to curb spread of dengue, the bench observed.

For representational purposes

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over alarming rise of dengue cases in the State, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday cautioned that it was only a beginning and an emergency like the situation was prevailing in the State. As per media reports, so far more than 1,400 people have been affected with dengue fever and that itself is proof that the State’s medical department is not well equipped to handle the situation. There was an urgent need to take preventive measures on a war footing to curb the spread of dengue, the bench observed.

It directed the State government to take immediate preventive measures to curb dengue across the State and to inform the court by Sept 7 about the steps taken and public awareness programmes contemplated by the government and how well the State medical and health departments are equipped to fight the disease.
The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by Dr M Karuna, resident of Kompally in Medchal Malkajgiri district, complaining inaction of the authorities concerned in taking preventive steps against dengue fever in the State. 

The petitioner, in her affidavit, stated that due to lack of adequate measures, dengue-causing mosquitoes and its larvae have been thriving leading to emergency hospitalisation of several people particularly children. The officials have failed to discharge their duties in creating public awareness on the issue, she noted.

Petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar told the court that the guidelines contemplated by the National Vector Control Board state that an emergency committee should be constituted under the chairmanship of respective district collectors. The petitioner being a doctor has formulated ‘fight dengue modules’ wherein common man would be explained in a simple form, the manner in which dengue causing mosquitoes can be eradicated from their surroundings. Several other doctors were also willing to be part of the project.

After hearing the submissions of the counsel, the bench suggested the State Advocate General BS Prasad inform the government and ask the latter to take immediate steps by treating dengue as an emergency like situation. The case was adjourned to Sept 7.

