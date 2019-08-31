Home States Telangana

Khammam court issues non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury in cheating case

He further said that Renuka has no intention to evade court proceedings. 

Published: 31st August 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Renuka Chowdhury at her Banjara Hills residence.

Renuka Chowdhury at her Banjara Hills residence. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The Second Additional Junior Civil Judge M Jayamma of Khammam court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Union minister and senior Congress leader G Renuka Chowdhury for not appearing before the court in connection with a four-year-old cheating case.

The petition was filed by Bhukya Kavitha, widow of a Congress supporter Dr Bhukya Ramachandra Naik. She has alleged that Chowdhury had taken Rs 1.10 crore from her husband on the pretext of getting him a Congress ticket for contesting 2014 Assembly elections.

Kalavathi alleged in her complaint that after her husband’s death when she met Chowdhury and sought the money back, she not only denied taking the money but also abused her with casteist remarks.The police initially refused to file a case against Renuka Chowdhury.

However, the complainant approached the High Court seeking orders to register a case at Khanapuram Haveli following which a case under IPC 420 (Cheating ), and 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation), and Section 3(1)(X) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the Congress leader.

The hearing of the case began on  August 28, 2018, and the next hearing was posted to September 26, 2019.Meanwhile, Renuka Chowdhury’s advocate Maddi Srinivasa Reddy said that his client was not aware of the court notices as they were served to the wrong address. He further said that Renuka has no intention to evade court proceedings. 

