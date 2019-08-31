Home States Telangana

Krishna River Management Board to release 59.01 tmc water to Telangana, 152 tmc to Andhra Pradesh

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to release 59.01 tmc water to Telangana and 152 tmc to Andhra Pradesh till September in this season. 

Published: 31st August 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has decided to release 59.01 tmc water to Telangana and 152 tmc to Andhra Pradesh till September in this season. Water release orders were issued by the Board on Friday. The water used by both the States so far would also be counted in this quota, according to Board member-secretary A Paramesham. The order also stated that the indent placed by the AP is slightly higher than the agreed ratio of the share of AP. 

“This may be kept in view while placing indents in future,” the KRMB said. The Board said that the release to Andhra Pradesh towards requirements of KDS from NSP may be made in conjunction with the availability of water in Pulichintala project.  The orders stated that the indents now approved by the KRMB should be measured and accounted for at respective outlets. The water released from the Nagarjuna Sagar project should be preferably through powerhouses so as to derive power generation benefits. 

“In case there is no power demand or the releases are not as per actual requirements by the Genco authorities, the balance water may be released through river sluices from NSP,” the Board said in its order.
“Water withdrawals from all off takes should be monitored and should not exceed overall ratio agreed by the both the States,” it said. The Board directed that the engineers of both the States invariably have to submit a joint report to KRMB on the quantum of water delivered to two States. 

