Non-bailable warrant against former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury

The arrest warrant was issued against her as she was absent from court proceedings in connection with a four-year-old case charged under sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Published: 31st August 2019 12:40 AM

Renuka Chowdhury at her Banjara Hills residence.

(Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

A district Junior Civil court at Khammam district on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against the former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury.

The arrest warrant was issued against her as she was absent from court proceedings in connection with a four-year-old case charged under sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and cheating case against her.

In December 2015, a case was registered against Renuka Chowdhury following a complaint from one Bhukya Kalavathi.

According to the complaint, the former union minister allegedly took Rs 1.10 crore by promising a Congress party ticket to complainant’s husband Bhukya Ramji ahead of general elections in 2014.

The complainant further alleged that Renuka Chowdhury abused her when the latter sought for return of the money.

B. Kalavathi alleged that Chowdhury took the money from her husband Ramji for getting the party ticket to contest from Wyra Assembly constituency in Khammam district.

The police initially refused to file a case against the former union minister. However, the complainant went to the High Court seeking directions to register a case at Khanapuram Haveli.

