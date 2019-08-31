Power staff ask Congress MP A Revanth Reddy to apologise to CMD of Telangana Transco and Genco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of power sector formed a joint action committee on Friday and intensified their agitation, protesting against Congress MP A Revanth Reddy’s comments on CMD of TS Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao. The joint action committee (JAC), comprising employees of Transco, Genco and Discoms, demanded that Revanth Reddy should tender an unconditional apology to Prabhakar Rao.

The employees wondered how Reventh Reddy, being an MP, made wild charges against Prabhakar Rao, a man of integrity and honesty. It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that “Prabhakar Rao is telling lies regarding the power sector and there is nothing wrong in shooting him at Gun Park”.

The JAC members held a rally in the city and later staged a dharna at Gun Park. During their protests, they also raised slogans against Revanth Reddy and alleged that “Revanth Reddy is a thief who was caught red-handed in vote-for-note case.”They demanded that the MP should resign for his insipid remarks against Prabhakar Rao, considered as the father of Telangana power sector.

Govt orders against strikes

The State government has issued orders prohibiting strikes by employees in the power sector for six months. Orders to this effect were issued by Energy Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra on Friday