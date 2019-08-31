Home States Telangana

Power staff ask Congress MP A Revanth Reddy to apologise to CMD of Telangana Transco and Genco

The employees wondered how Reventh Reddy, being an MP, made wild charges against Prabhakar Rao, a man of integrity and honesty.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP, A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The employees of power sector formed a joint action committee on Friday and intensified their agitation, protesting against Congress MP A Revanth Reddy’s comments on CMD of TS Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao. The joint action committee (JAC), comprising employees of Transco, Genco and Discoms, demanded that Revanth Reddy should tender an unconditional apology to Prabhakar Rao.

The employees wondered how Reventh Reddy, being an MP, made wild charges against Prabhakar Rao, a man of integrity and honesty. It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that “Prabhakar Rao is telling lies regarding the power sector and there is nothing wrong in shooting him at Gun Park”.

The JAC members held a rally in the city and later staged a dharna at Gun Park. During their protests, they also raised slogans against Revanth Reddy and alleged that “Revanth Reddy is a thief who was caught red-handed in vote-for-note case.”They demanded that the MP should resign for his insipid remarks against Prabhakar Rao, considered as the father of Telangana power sector. 

Govt orders against strikes
The State government has issued orders prohibiting strikes by employees in the power sector for six months. Orders to this effect were issued by Energy Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra on Friday

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MP A Revanth Reddy CMD of TS Transco Telangana power sector Energy Special Chief Secretary vote-for-note case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp