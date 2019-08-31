‘Taxman always took bribes’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GST Superintendent of Karimnagar Division S Chandrasekhar, arrested by the CBI recently, was indulged in collecting bribes from taxpayers, by showing loopholes in balance sheets, for more than one time, official sources said.

Days after CBI booked Chandrasekhar for bribery, officials have carried out thorough inquiries into his activities. “It is learnt that he had made it a habit to take bribes for doing official favours,” officials said. Meanwhile, CBI are also tracking activities of other staffs and informed Express that more arrests might take place.