Home States Telangana

Telangana's Health Minister Eatela Rajender assessing public feedback after outburst?

No TRS leader spoke about the Eatala’s episode. Rajender, however, requested the media persons who met him on Friday, not to rake up the issue.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health and Family Welfare Minister Eatela Rajender (File Photo |EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After going astray and making sensational comments on his Cabinet berth and correcting himself quickly later on Thursday, Health Minister Eatela Rajender went into a huddle with fellow TRS leaders and his followers on Friday, reportedly to analyse the feedback from the public on his remarks. 

During the discussions, held at his residence in Shamirpet, Rajender reportedly enquired them about the leaders who financed his opponents in the recent Assembly elections to defeat him in Huzarabad Assembly segment. 

It may be recalled that Eatela said in a meeting in Huzurabad on Thursday that the berth in the Cabinet was not an “alms” to BC leader. Later, he was quick to change his statement by throwing the blame on vernacular TV channels for distorting his comments. Though Rajender issued a statement that he is a solider of TRS and KCR is his boss, the gap between the party and the Health Minister is reportedly continuing.

No TRS leader spoke about the Eatela’s episode. Rajender, however, requested the media persons who met him on Friday, not to rake up the issue. “Everything is over. I do not want to speak to the media,” Rajender said. Rajender is reportedly unhappy with the circulation of messages on social media that he would be stripped off the Cabinet berth. He also expressed ire over a couple of newspapers for writing news against him.

However, the Opposition Congress party took advantage of the episode. Congress MP A Revanth Reddy remarked that Rajender ate his own words after receiving a phone call from TRS working president KT Rama Rao. “Idena Karimnagar pourushamu? (is it the courage of Karimnagar?), Revanth Reddy questioned.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that there is a political crisis in TRS. “The TRS is divided into groups. Rajender revolted against the government. Minister is making comments against the chief minister amounts to an emergency in the State. We are not considering it just an internal groupism in TRS,” Krishna Saagar Rao said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Minister Eatela Rajender TRS Karimnagar KCR
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp