Telangana's Health Minister Eatela Rajender assessing public feedback after outburst?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After going astray and making sensational comments on his Cabinet berth and correcting himself quickly later on Thursday, Health Minister Eatela Rajender went into a huddle with fellow TRS leaders and his followers on Friday, reportedly to analyse the feedback from the public on his remarks.

During the discussions, held at his residence in Shamirpet, Rajender reportedly enquired them about the leaders who financed his opponents in the recent Assembly elections to defeat him in Huzarabad Assembly segment.

It may be recalled that Eatela said in a meeting in Huzurabad on Thursday that the berth in the Cabinet was not an “alms” to BC leader. Later, he was quick to change his statement by throwing the blame on vernacular TV channels for distorting his comments. Though Rajender issued a statement that he is a solider of TRS and KCR is his boss, the gap between the party and the Health Minister is reportedly continuing.

No TRS leader spoke about the Eatela’s episode. Rajender, however, requested the media persons who met him on Friday, not to rake up the issue. “Everything is over. I do not want to speak to the media,” Rajender said. Rajender is reportedly unhappy with the circulation of messages on social media that he would be stripped off the Cabinet berth. He also expressed ire over a couple of newspapers for writing news against him.

However, the Opposition Congress party took advantage of the episode. Congress MP A Revanth Reddy remarked that Rajender ate his own words after receiving a phone call from TRS working president KT Rama Rao. “Idena Karimnagar pourushamu? (is it the courage of Karimnagar?), Revanth Reddy questioned.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that there is a political crisis in TRS. “The TRS is divided into groups. Rajender revolted against the government. Minister is making comments against the chief minister amounts to an emergency in the State. We are not considering it just an internal groupism in TRS,” Krishna Saagar Rao said.