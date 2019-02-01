Bharat bandh by Maoists peaceful in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The nationwide bandh called by the CPI (Maoist) on Thursday, held in a mark of protest against the Centre’s anti-Left Wing Extremism strategy ‘Operation Samadhan’, went off peacefully in Telangana. In districts with a significant Maoist presence, the TSRTC authorities suspended bus services until afternoon fearing arson and violence.

Maharashtra and Telangana had deployed heavy forces on the border areas as a precaution, following a few aggressive actions by the banned group at Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. The ultras had murdered one person in the district on Wednesday, suspecting him to be a police informant. Police sources said that they kidnapped the 50-year-old man identified as Valvanja Kjemi, killed him and later abandoned his body at Penuganda in Gadchiroli district. They also left a pamphlet by the side of his body, stating that those who betray Maoists would have to face the same fate. Additionally, two JCBs and four tractors that were being used for construction were set on fire by the Maoists at a place in Maharashtra, which is very close to Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally district of Telangana.

“Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) N Bhaskaran deployed forces at the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project with the help of Telangana police, to prevent the Maoists from resorting to any misadventure. New check posts were set up at border localities, where the police have been keeping a watch on anyone who aroused suspicion,” a senior official said.

Seven inspectors promoted

The State government has issued orders on Thursday promoting seven police inspectors working in districts with a significant Maoist presence as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) for their “outstanding performance”

57 Maoists arrested in State in 2018: Report

According to data available at South Asian Terrorism Portal, at least 57 Maoists were arrested from the State in 2018. This year alone, already 17 have been arrested. Cumulatively, in the last five years, a total of 219 arrests were made