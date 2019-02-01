DLSA holds awareness camp for 500 children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the District Legal Services Authority noted that children must be made aware of their legal rights so that they are not exploited due to their ignorance. The Authority held an awareness camp for over 500 children on rights they are entitled to at Chandrayangutta.

Stressing on the need to educate the children, especially girls, about the efficacy of POCSO Act and help provided by the DLSA in related cases, Sree Sudha, chief judge-cum-chairperson of City Civil Courts legal authority noted that schools, teachers must play a more proactive role in educating children about their rights.