Group II candidates cry foul against HC order in ‘double bubbling’ case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appellant candidates who had appeared for the Group-II examination on Thursday told the Telangana High Court that they had resorted to double bubbling in answer sheets because of some mistakes committed by invigilators. Hence, it was not proper for the single judge to direct the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) not to take into consideration answer sheets wherein double bubbling took place in the said examination, they argued.

On October 12 last year, a single judge, while directing the TSPSC not to take into consideration of the subject answer sheets, ordered to award marks to the candidates who had answered 19 questions (out of a total of 600) which were removed due to disputes, and to revise the list in a ratio of 1:2. Aggrieved with the same, several appeals have been filed before the division bench challenging the order of the single judge.

When the appeals came up for hearing before the bench, senior counsels appearing for the appellants told the Court that double bubbling took place due to lack of knowledge on part of the invigilators in registering personal details of the candidates. It was the Commission’s fault, they argued.

The bench posted the matter to February 5 for further hearing.It may be recalled that earlier, a single judge had appointed a committee to verify OMR sheets of 5,000 candidates. After perusing the report and having a detailed hearing of the case, the judge directed the TSPSC not to take into consideration of questions involving double bubbling.