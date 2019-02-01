Home States Telangana

Group II candidates cry foul against HC order in ‘double bubbling’ case

The bench posted the matter to February 5 for further hearing.

Published: 01st February 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appellant candidates who had appeared for the Group-II examination on Thursday told the Telangana High Court that they had resorted to double bubbling in answer sheets because of some mistakes committed by invigilators. Hence, it was not proper for the single judge to direct the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) not to take into consideration answer sheets wherein double bubbling took place in the said examination, they argued.

On October 12 last year, a single judge, while directing the TSPSC not to take into consideration of the subject answer sheets, ordered to award marks to the candidates who had answered 19 questions (out of a total of 600) which were removed due to disputes, and to revise the list in a ratio of 1:2. Aggrieved with the same, several appeals have been filed before the division bench challenging the order of the single judge.  

When the appeals came up for hearing before the bench, senior counsels appearing for the appellants told the Court that double bubbling took place due to lack of knowledge on part of the invigilators in registering personal details of the candidates. It was the Commission’s fault, they argued.

The bench posted the matter to February 5 for further hearing.It may be recalled that earlier, a single judge had appointed a committee to verify OMR sheets of 5,000 candidates. After perusing the report and having a detailed hearing of the case, the judge directed the TSPSC not to take into consideration of questions involving double bubbling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp