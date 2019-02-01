Harish resigns from honorary post in RTC union

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao resigned as honorary president of RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) on Thursday. He sent his resignation letter to TMU general secretary Aswathama Reddy. Harish Rao stated that he was not able to spare time for RTC union activities as he is preoccupied with his official duties. He said that he would continue to help workers of the RTC.

However, though Rao had stated that he was busy discharging the official duties, sources said that he is feeling conflicted between his roles in the government and TMU.Only a few months ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued a serious warning to TMU when it called for a strike. Rao had criticised the union, saying the TRS was looking out for RTC employees and that there was no need for them to go on strike. At the time, then Irrigation Minister, Harish Rao, found himself in a pickle, not knowing who to pledge his support for.