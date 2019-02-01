HC reserves order against new TRAI rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on a petition filed by the Cable TV operators of Secunderabad area challenging the press note issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding the new TRAI regulations in respect of cable TV transmission which would come into force from February 1 this year. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice P Naveen Rao, the judge wondered at the petitioners’ plea of challenging the press note that explained the new regulations, instead of challenging the regulations directly.The petitioners’ counsel sought the court to stay operation of the press note and pointed out that the authorities have failed to take them into confidence and urged the court to declare the new regulations as arbitrary.