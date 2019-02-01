Telangana junior doctors threaten indefinite strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Junior Doctors Association JAC members threatened to launch indefinite strike from Wednesday, if MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar attends a programme organised by quacks on Tuesday at Khammam.According to a pamphlet released by Telangana State RMP - PMP Welfare Association- Hyderabad and Telangana Gramina Vaidyula Sahayaka Sangham, a Maha Sabha is scheduled to be held on February 4 at Wyra, Khammam.

The MP and MLA are special guests at the event. TJUDAs chairman Dr P Vijayender submitted a representation to Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy stating that if the MP and MLA attend the event, they will boycott services till the issue of quacks is resolved in Telangana State.