Leopard sighted in Yacharam's Kothapally village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sighting of a leopard in Kothapally village, around 50 km from Hyderabad in Yacharam mandal, Rangareddy district has gripped the villagers in fear once again. Pugmarks of the animal were also spotted by the villagers near the field. It may be mentioned that just in the first week of January a leopard made its presence in the village for 3-4 nights in a row.

Following this, the forest department set up a cage to trap the animal and also camera traps to get a picture of it.However, the attempts to catch the leopard were unsuccessful. On Thursday night a person named T Venkataiah sighted the leopard near a field. The villagers alerted forest officials.