Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterates his party’s demand, wants VVPAT slips counted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that his party was targeting to win not less that seven to eight seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. At a Meet the Press programme on Thursday, Vikramarka spoke on various matters including his demand of getting VVPAT slips from the recent Assembly elections counted by the Election Commission, governance by the ruling party and issues faced by the people.

Vikramarka expressed doubts over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and reiterated his demand for getting VVPAT slips counted. He said he would do whatever was necessary to get it done. It may be recalled that some party leaders have filed pleas in the High Court regarding the issue and the court has asked the ECI to file counters for the same.

“VVPAT slips were introduced so that they could be verified in case of doubt. It’s the ECI’s job to ensure elections are free and fair,” he said, adding that if the confusion can’t be cleared, ballot papers needed to be brought back.

TPCC gears up for LS polls

Meanwhile, the Congress party has appointed new members for five TPCC committees in its preparation efforts for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday approved proposals for appointments to the TPCC election committee, campaign committee, coordination committee, media co-ordination committee and publicity committee.

AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia has been named the chairman of TPCC coordination committee. Former MP Vijayashanti has been named chairperson of the campaign committee while MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal has been entrusted with leading the publicity committee.