Orders reserved on transfer of cases to AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A full bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in a taken up PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the president of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association with a plea to issue directions to the registry for transfer of pending AP cases from the present high court to AP high court at Amaravati which came into existence on January 1, 2019. The bench heard the counsels of AP and Telangana before reserving its verdict.During the course of hearing, the bench broadly classified the cases as AP state’s civil and criminal matters, writ petitions which have AP geography as their origin. After segregation the relevant cases they will be transferred to AP high court.