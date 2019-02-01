Home States Telangana

RTC to recruit 1,000 new drivers across Telangana

Published: 01st February 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is awaiting approval from the government for the recruitment of drivers into the corporation. Falling short ofat least 1,000 drivers across depots in the State, the process of recruitment is expected to start shortly after the request is approved.

The corporation has recently come under a shortage due to several reasons includeing the retirement of old drivers, migration of drivers and conductors to other fields for better opportunities, and lack of proper salaries.

While earlier recruitments for the RTC was done individually for both the drivers and conductors, the corporation now plans to recruit mostly driver-cum-conductors for the buses. The criteria for these recruitments remain the same - the person should have completed Class 10.

The drivers, once selected, will further undergo a rigourous training which will span a period of 6 months, before they will be allowed to operate the buses and carry passengers.

“The selection process in itself will take at least four tofive months, following which there will be 3 months of practical training for the drivers. At present, we also have hire buses and renewal of old buses in process. Once the corporation gets the nod from the newly-appointed Transport Minister and higher officials, we will be able to start the work.” said RTC Executive Director (E) M. Ravinder.

