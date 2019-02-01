Six Indians arrested, around 100 detained in US student visa scam

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six Indians have been arrested by the US Department of Homeland Security for illegally using student visas to stay in the United States and helping other foreigners do the same.

The six, from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are accused of helping students enrol at the University of Farmington in Michigan, in exchange for cash, kickbacks and tuition credits as part of a “pay-to-stay” scheme. It is estimated that they helped over 600 Indians fraudulently enrol at the university, and around 100 of these students have been detained for questioning.

READ | Indians arrested on charges of facilitating foreigners illegally stay in US as students

The university itself, however, was “fake”, and was set up by the Department of Homeland Security in 2015 to identify people engaged in immigration fraud, according to the indictment report of the US District Court, Eastern District of Michigan.

All students who enrolled “knew they would not attend any actual classes, earn credits, or make academic progress towards an actual degree.... Rather, their intent was to fraudulently maintain their student visas and to obtain work authorisation.... Each student knew the university’s programme was not approved by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” the report says.

Santosh Reddy Sama, Suresh Reddy Kandala, Bharath Kakireddy and Avinash Thakkallapally, approached undercover agents who posed as university staff to enquire if they could enrol without having to attend classes. Sama, it appears, on his first call to the university in 2017, asked for a reduction in fee in lieu of bringing more students. Phanideep Kranti and Prem Kumar Rampeesa aided him in getting the fresh catch, and this continued till January 2019.

How they faked it

The six arrested allegedly tried to get immigrants to enroll at one Farmington University to remain in the US as students

The university was a fake one set up by Homeland Security Investigations as part of an undercover operation

The fee was as low as $10,000 and the university did not have any faculty or actual classes

Two others from India, Aswanth Nune and Naveen Prathipati, have also been named by the media as having being arrested by the police

Telugu students seek legal counsel for ‘Pay to Stay’ visa racket in USA

Rattled by the arrests and detention, Telugu students in the US have started approaching attorneys and local Telugu associations.Associations like TRS USA and American Telugu Association (ATA) have been 31 offering legal and moral counsel to students in need.Naveen Jalagam, TRS USA, West Coast in-charge said that barring the students who are facing criminal charges, other students of the university including the 100 detainees will not have any implications on their future career.

READ | Indian students held in sting op by US agencies, claims Facebook post

“As per the F1 student visas laws students in California, they can either voluntarily return to India or decided to fight the case in the US. The latter would be expensive and during which they would not be allowed to leave the country. Therefore it is advisable for them to leave voluntarily and then come back on another visa,” he said.

The ATA too addressed quick conference calls to the harried students. The members also met Harshvardhan Shingla, Indian Ambassador to the US and requested his help to students. Experts, however, have cautioned that students who have any discrepancy in their visas should immediately approach seek legal help depending on their individual situations.

Team Aid, another organisation of working with local Telugu community in the US, has also approached the External Affairs Ministry seeking intervention to ensure least possible detention duration for the students which can be anything from a day to 3 months.

“Unlike previous incidents, students were aware that they were engaging in something illegal. So there is not much hope that even the Indian government will be able to do anything. The other eight students also have to go to trial,” said Mohan Nannapaneni, founder of Team Aid.

The organisation has also started a helpline to offer help students. Raghu Korrapati, an educationist and co-founder of Team Aid added that students have to understand that there are certain activities they can not indulge in.

“There is a need to make both students and parents aware that on student visa it is illegal to work and mandatory to attend classes. But in desperation they do such things,” he said.