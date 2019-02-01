Home States Telangana

Teenager sets self ablaze in Karimnagar hostel

A native of Naspur village in Mancherial district, Donugu Ruchitha was enrolled in intermediate second year at Alphores Junior College.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: A 17-year-old intermediate second year student Donugu Ruchitha allegedly committed suicide in her hostel washroom by setting herself ablaze in Karimnagar on Thursday.

A native of Naspur village in Mancherial district, Ruchitha was enrolled in intermediate second year at Alphores Junior College. Meanwhile, some leaders of the ABVP staged a protest at the hospital alleging immense academic pressure by the college management as the reason behind the suicide. Rural ACP T Usharani said that parents of the deceased have not yet come forward to file a complaint. However they are trying to investigate how she procured kerosene and brought it into the hostel premises.

2 teenage girls go missing

Two teenage girls have gone missing in Nalgonda on Thursday. The two girls are 18-year-old Habibunnisa, a resident of Amanagal village of Mahbubnagar and 17-year-old Shravani, a resident of Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, was a student of intermediate second year at Hyderabad. The police have recovered two suicide notes.

