Telangana implements 60 out of 80 Ease of Doing Business reforms

Published: 01st February 2019 08:24 AM

Telangana Chief Secretary

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with chief secretary SK Joshi at a conference with district collectors, in Hyderabad. (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 60 reforms, out of the 80 required for the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking-2019, have been implemented successfully by various departments in Telangana. At a review meeting on the implementation of reforms by the departments, Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Thursday directed the officials to implement the remaining 20 reforms by February 15.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the officials of Pollution Control Board, Forest, Factories, Drugs, Energy, GST, Excise, Fire, HMDA, Transport and IGRS for implementing the 60 reforms.

The Chief Secretary also wanted officials to concentrate on taking feedback from potential users on the reforms already implemented. A nodal team would be constituted for this, which would record the feed back and also to coordinate with the Industries Department. Joshi wanted the officials to hold a special meeting with industrialists who obtained permissions under TS-iPASS. Telangana, which had ranked high last year, wishes to get the top rank again in the EoDB rankings in 2019 as well.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that of the 20 reforms that were pending, 10 reforms required the involvement of more than one department. He said that the EoDB ranking would be given on the implementation of reforms, providing evidence on the implementation of reforms and also on the feedback provided by various users.

The State government has to submit the compliance report on implementation of 80 reforms by February 28. The reforms pending are related to the Land Records Portal, mutation of land records, drinking water supply, power, trade licences and other areas.

