Budget: Vote on account in Telangana

Published: 01st February 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Union government’s having decided to present an interim Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1, the State government too is moving with its plans of presenting a vote-on-account budget for the State.

However, a decision on whether the vote on account budget would be for three months or six months will be taken at a meeting on Friday.

The State government may present the vote on account budget in the second week of February. It will mainly focus on the expenditure part for next three or six months.

The State will introduce the full budget for 2019-20 only after the new government at the Centre presents a full budget.

